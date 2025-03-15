The Community of Madrid It will complain against the general secretary of Unidas Podemos, Ione Belarraafter having affirmed that the president of the community, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, He should be “in jail” for his “homicidal management” of the pandemic of the coronavirus in the region.

This was announced on Saturday by the Minister of Presidency, Justice and Local Administration, and spokesman for the Autonomous Government, Miguel Ángel Garcíaafter visiting Alameda del Valle to know the effects of Borrasca Jana in the town.

Bellara said Friday that “Mrs. Ayuso should be in jail for the murder management she has made of the Pandemia and for all those people who died absolutely avoidable, although she said they were going to die the same “

“Give bad practices intentionally during the COVID-19I inform you that legal services are already working on the appropriate legal actions that we will present to the corresponding judicial body, “said García Martín.

The Minister of the Presidency has stressed that “they will not consent” to Ione Belarra to “make statements of those characteristics that Offend the people of Madridto the professionals, who gave everything during the pandemic, and the regional government. “

“We have given instructions for legal services to prepare a complaint against Belarra. We demand that it be rectifiedif not, then we will logically have to do in court, “he said.

Second complaint

This is the second complaint presented by the Community of Madrid. This Friday, another announced against the spokeswoman for the Socialist Municipal Group at the Madrid City Council, Reyes Marototo say, in statements to the media, that “There were 7,291 victims or elderly people killed“During the pandemic in the residences of the region.

The Socialist Councilor issued a statement in which He retracted his words And he transferred that “it was not his intention to accuse anyone of murder, but to emphasize that these people died in Madrid residences without receiving adequate medical treatment.”