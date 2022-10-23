Chinese state media said that the unusual incident that saw the escort of the former Secretary-General of the Chinese Communist Party, Hu Jintao, to leave the podium of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was because the 79-year-old was “not feeling well.”
The incident, in which “Hu” appears to have left the podium against his will by two congress officials while sitting next to his successor in the presidency and party leader Xi Jinping, has sparked much speculation.
China’s Xinhua News Agency wrote that Hu insisted on attending Saturday, the last day of the week-long conference, even though he had been recovering recently, without mentioning a specific illness.
And the agency continued, “When he felt that he was not feeling well during the session, his team accompanied him, for his health, to a room next to the meeting place to rest. And now, he is much better.” The incident occurred shortly before delegates voted on amendments to the Party Constitution to cement Xi’s leadership.
#Chinese #media #explain #President #Jintao #removed #National #Congress #podium
