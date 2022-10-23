A coffee with a cupcake harbors the mystery that the Court of First Instance and Instruction number 3 of Totana is trying to unravel. A merchant from Alhama de Murcia is being investigated accused of sexually abusing his employee using chemical submission. The victim, according to the statement from the Civil Guard to which LA TRUTH has had access, maintains that her boss invited her to that breakfast at the business she runs and that, after eating it, she began to feel a tingling sensation in her limbs and a strong dizziness About two hours later, according to her complaint, she woke up naked and her alleged attacker was penetrating her with the help of a finger and a penis-shaped toy.

The complaint of this woman caused the arrest of the suspect last May and the origin of some investigations that still hide several questions. The alleged attack occurred on the morning of March 31 in the business that the defendant runs in Alhama. The woman assures that she had gone to her native country but that, weeks before the alleged attack, she decided to return to Spain to start a life without her husband. She asked a friend for help finding a job for her and she was given the suspect’s phone number, who offered her a position at her store.

The woman started working on March 29 and assures that, during the first two days, her boss offered her a coffee with a cupcake in the middle of the morning. On the third day, while eating this breakfast, she reports that she began to experience a tingling sensation in her extremities as well as severe dizziness. Her manager, according to her version, invited her to lie down on a mattress in a room and she agreed, getting dressed in a sleeping bag. The woman maintains that, after a time that she does not know how to discern, she believes “waking up from a nightmare.” She is disoriented, naked and on top of her -naked from the waist down- she observes the suspect who is inserting a finger and a pink penis-shaped vibrator into her vagina, while groping her. The victim maintains that she did not have the strength to move. Once she regained energy, according to her version, she got up, dressed and left the place, at which point her boss told her: “Tomorrow, if you come, you know it’s to fuck.” .

The complainant recounts that she later went to a friend’s bar and that, finding herself nervous and crying, her mother gave her a pill. The woman went to the health center explaining that she was unwell and was transferred to La Arrixaca, where they carried out various tests, including urine and blood tests, but she did not reveal anything about the alleged attack, according to what she maintains, because shame. It wasn’t until the end of April that she decided to break her silence.

The ex-husband of the complainant assures the agents that the woman suffers from episodes of hallucinations



Faced with this complaint, the Civil Guard detained the suspect and, despite his refusal, carried out a search of the store. Inside, according to the proceedings, the agents find the pink vibrator that the woman speaks of in her complaint and also the sleeping bag in which she assures that she was introduced, along with a host of other sex toys, condoms, lubricants and erectile dysfunction drugs.

The Civil Guard has obtained the testimony of several witnesses, such as the complainant’s ex-husband. He assures that the woman, at times, seems to give “signs of going blank” and that she, “in her conversations, she seems delirious, mixing facts that have no logical relationship.” In this sense, she told the agents that he made strange comments to her such as “I’m hearing voices” or “I have a chip in my ear.” The investigators also obtained the testimony of a woman who offered lodging to the complainant and who assures that she showed signs of strange behavior. As an example, the woman recounted that one day she tried to catch the steam that came out of a frying pan.