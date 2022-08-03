Washington provoked an escalation between China and Taiwan. This was announced on Wednesday, August 3, by Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a member of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, in connection with the unannounced visit of Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

“This once again proves that some American politicians are wreckers for China-US relations, and the United States has become the main destroyer of peace between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait and regional stability,” the minister stressed.

He also criticized the inclusion of Taiwan in the US regional policy and added that Beijing will severely suppress the promotion of the island’s independence in any form and from any side.

According to Wang Yi, the annexation of the region can be considered a “historical inevitability” that will be evidence of the rebirth of the Chinese nation.

On the same day, Ma Xiaoguang, official representative of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, announced the imposition of sanctions against two Taiwanese foundations for vilifying China and supporting separatism.

On the eve it became known that China banned the sale of food products from more than 100 brands from Taiwan to increase economic pressure on the island before the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

At the same time, the head of the disarmament department of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Fu Cong, said that Beijing did not rule out the possible use of force to reunite with Taiwan. However, he clarified that we are not talking about the use of nuclear potential.

According to Fu Cong, the issue of countermeasures against the United States is still under discussion. Nevertheless, it is known for sure that Washington’s provocative actions will not go unnoticed by the Chinese authorities.

A day earlier, the Chinese Foreign Ministry summoned US Ambassador Nicholas Burns. He was protested in connection with the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which China considers its integral part.

Pelosi’s visit was the first official visit to Taiwan by a speaker of the US House of Representatives in 25 years. The politician arrived on the island on August 2. Upon her arrival, she officially described her visit to Taiwan as “a testament to the United States’ commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in turn, expressed strong protest over Pelosi’s visit to the island. The agency once again called on the United States to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and pandering to the forces advocating Taiwan independence.

In the US, they believe that China should behave responsibly and not create tension against the backdrop of Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. A day earlier, White House National Security Council strategic communications coordinator John Kirby noted that Pelosi’s trip did not change anything about the “one China” policy pursued by the United States.

Official relations between the PRC government and its island province were interrupted in 1949, when the Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek, who lost in a civil war with the Communist Party of China, moved to Taiwan. Contact between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. The US openly supports the Taiwan authorities.