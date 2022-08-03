Paris Saint-Germain begins a new era to seek revenge after their failure last season in the Champions League, despite a multimillion-dollar investment that included the hiring of Argentine Lionel Messi.

Despite the millions of euros that were used to reinforce the squad, PSG did not go beyond the quarterfinals of the tournament, in which they lost against Real Madrid.

PSG has already won its first title, the French Super Cup



PSG already won their first title of the season, defeating Nantes 4-0 to win the French Super Cup. The team’s new coach, Christopher Galtier, was “very satisfied” with the performance of the squad.

“I am very happy and very satisfied on a global level,” the coach said at a press conference after the match, which marked his first official game in charge of the Parisian side.

Galtier highlighted the performance of Lionel Messi (one goal) and Neymar (two goals and one assist), and above all the good understanding between the two on the pitch. “This victory is very important for us,” added the coach, who has been in charge for less than a month and already has his first trophy.

“We worked throughout the preparatory stage to achieve this victory,” he said, referring to PSG’s successful tour of Japan before traveling to Israel for the match in Tel Aviv.

The players who could leave PSG

However, PSG could reduce its squad to adjust costs and give priority to the scheme that Galtier wants to propose.

The Argentine Mauro Icardi would head the Ligue 1 champion’s list of expendables. According to the newspaper L’Equipe, Icardi could reach Monza, a club recently promoted to Serie A and managed by the Berlusconi family, which for a long time kept Milan at the top of Europe.

According to the same source, PSG would be willing to assume a part of the player’s salary, quite high for Monza’s claims.

Another who could leave is the defender Idrissa Gueye, who could return to Everton, according to the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, who assures that he has already traveled to undergo medical examinations.

Georginio Wijnaldum, who came from Liverpool but failed to gain a foothold, could also leave the team. His destiny would be José Mourinho’s Roma.

Waiting to define these exits, PSG begins the season on the right foot and arrives at a high level for the first match of Ligue 1, next Saturday against Clermont Foot.

