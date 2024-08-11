A tit for tat between China and the European Union in the trade war that has seen the latter impose provisional duties on electric cars produced and imported by the former. We told you this morning how the Beijing government has filed a complaint with the WTOthe World Trade Organization arguing that the EU’s decision is a clear violation of international cooperation commitments especially with regard to fight against climate change.

Chinese complaint to WTO

“The ruling in the EU provisional conclusion is devoid of factual and legal basis. It has seriously violated WTO rules and has undermined global cooperation to address climate change“, explained the Chinese Ministry of Commerce in a note, as reported by Automotive News. His words were then followed by a comment from one of the ministry’s spokespersons: “We urge the EU to correct your mistakes immediately and to jointly safeguard economic and trade cooperation between China and the EU, as well as the stability of the electric vehicle supply chain”.

The EU Commission responds

The EU Commission responded immediately, saying it was confident that its investigation and the measures taken against state subsidies for Chinese electric vehicles were absolutely correct. compatible with WTO rules, and that is precisely why its investigation will not stop. The Commission itself, Reuters reports, is carefully studying the details of Beijing’s request to the Organization and that will respond to the Chinese authorities in due course according to the procedures of the WTO itself.

China’s Anti-Electricity Tariffs

“We are confident in the compatibility of our investigations and provisional measures with those that are the WTO guidelines – said a spokesperson for the European Commission – The request for consultations with the World Trade Organization does not prejudge the timing of the anti-subsidy investigation, which in the meantime it’s going on“.