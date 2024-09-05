Of the nearly 6,000 applications for sex change in the Registry Office registered this year in Spain, only 85 have been rejected. Of the applicants, 8 have given up before reaching the end of the process and in 5 cases the legal deadlines had expired. This is the assessment drawn up today by the Minister for Equality of the PSOE, Ana Redondoat the Congress of Deputies, where he defended “the good use, as a general line, of the legislation” which allows for self-determination of sex, known as Ley Trans, “trans law.”

“The registry employees do their job well and, when they detect irregularities or suspect the existence of fraud or abuse of rights, they deny the registration of the sex change in the registry,” Redondo explained. “In 99% of the cases, the law has been used properly.”

The law – Ley Trans – provides for the possibility of changing one’s sex on the registry without judicial authorization or medical reports starting at age 14 (from 16 onwards, parental consent is not even necessary). Between the ages of 14 and 16, if parents (or guardians) and children disagree, it is possible to proceed with a judicial defender. Between the ages of 12 and 14, however, each request must be approved by a judge. Furthermore, sex change is completely free from the age of 16.

The minister defined as “residual” the cases of men changing their sex in the registry office to erase criminal records and avoid convictions for gender violence. “Those who abuse the trans law face two problems: crimes deriving from violent actions and fraud of the law.”