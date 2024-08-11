Paris 2024 Olympics: the calendar (program) of today’s competitions, August 11
What is the calendar (program) of the competitions of the Paris 2024 Olympics today, Sunday 11 August? Below is the list of the competitions scheduled for today with their respective times:
Sunday 11th August
08:00 ATHLETICS – Marathon – women, final
09:00 WATER POLO – Men, bronze medal match
09:00 HANDBALL – Men, bronze medal match
11:00 FIGHT
Freestyle, 65 kg – repechage
Freestyle, 97 kg – repechage
Female, 76 kg – repechage
Freestyle, 65 kg – Gold Final and Bronze Final
Freestyle, 97 kg – Gold Final and Bronze Final
Women, 76 kg – Gold Final and Bronze Final
11:00 MODERN PENTATHLON – Women, final*
11:00 TRACK CYCLING
Omnium – women, scratch 1/4
Speed – women, semi-finals
Keirin – Men, Quarterfinals
Omnium – women, race time 2/4
Speed – Women, Places 5-8
Keirin – Men, Semi-Finals
Omnium – women, elimination 3/4
Keirin – Men, Final 7-12
Keirin – Men, Final 1-6
Speed – Women’s Finals
Omnium – women, 4/4 points race
11:30 WEIGHTLIFTING – +81 kg – women
11:30 BASKETBALL (final phase) – Women’s bronze medal match
13:00 VOLLEYBALL – Final for women’s gold
13:30 HANDBALL – Men, final for gold (1 match)
2.00pm WATER POLO – Men, final for gold
15:30 BASKETBALL (final phase) – Final for women’s gold
CLOSING CEREMONY (time to be defined)
Streaming and TV
We have seen the calendar (program) of the Paris 2024 Olympics races scheduled for today, but where can we watch them live on TV and live streaming? The various races will be broadcast in Italy free-to-air, for free, on Rai 2 (for a total of 360 hours) and on the Eurosport satellite channel, also visible on Sky. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming. In fact, the races will also be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it and by subscription on discovery+, Eurosport Player and Dazn (where the Eurosport channels are present).
