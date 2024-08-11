Paris 2024 Olympics: the calendar (program) of today’s competitions, August 11

What is the calendar (program) of the competitions of the Paris 2024 Olympics today, Sunday 11 August? Below is the list of the competitions scheduled for today with their respective times:

Sunday 11th August

08:00 ATHLETICS – Marathon – women, final

09:00 WATER POLO – Men, bronze medal match

09:00 HANDBALL – Men, bronze medal match

11:00 FIGHT

Freestyle, 65 kg – repechage

Freestyle, 97 kg – repechage

Female, 76 kg – repechage

Freestyle, 65 kg – Gold Final and Bronze Final

Freestyle, 97 kg – Gold Final and Bronze Final

Women, 76 kg – Gold Final and Bronze Final

11:00 MODERN PENTATHLON – Women, final*

11:00 TRACK CYCLING

Omnium – women, scratch 1/4

Speed ​​– women, semi-finals

Keirin – Men, Quarterfinals

Omnium – women, race time 2/4

Speed ​​– Women, Places 5-8

Keirin – Men, Semi-Finals

Omnium – women, elimination 3/4

Keirin – Men, Final 7-12

Keirin – Men, Final 1-6

Speed ​​– Women’s Finals

Omnium – women, 4/4 points race

11:30 WEIGHTLIFTING – +81 kg – women

11:30 BASKETBALL (final phase) – Women’s bronze medal match

13:00 VOLLEYBALL – Final for women’s gold

13:30 HANDBALL – Men, final for gold (1 match)

2.00pm WATER POLO – Men, final for gold

15:30 BASKETBALL (final phase) – Final for women’s gold

CLOSING CEREMONY (time to be defined)

Streaming and TV

We have seen the calendar (program) of the Paris 2024 Olympics races scheduled for today, but where can we watch them live on TV and live streaming? The various races will be broadcast in Italy free-to-air, for free, on Rai 2 (for a total of 360 hours) and on the Eurosport satellite channel, also visible on Sky. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming. In fact, the races will also be visible on the free platform RaiPlay.it and by subscription on discovery+, Eurosport Player and Dazn (where the Eurosport channels are present).