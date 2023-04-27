China does not want to miss its opportunity, and has taken advantage of circumstances such as the pandemic, the shortage of components and its dominance over the lithium and battery markets to launch a major offensive in Europe.

What in principle were affordable vehicles, with gasoline engines (usually from Mitsubishi) adapted to LPG to achieve the DGT ECO distinctive, with an apparent finish but with important deficiencies that did not allow them to compare with their possible European rivals, It has become an offensive of vehicles in the “premium” segment, electrified or 100% electric, with the latest technology, and with prices that are no longer as cheap as initially expected.

Currently there are up to a dozen Chinese brands for sale in Spain, although their circumstances are very different, and according to MSI, in 2022 they achieved 1% of the market in our country.

The most successful are MG and Link&Co. The first is the iconic British firm, although it is now owned by the Chinese group SAIC. Only two years after its arrival in Spain, it has reached the figure of 10,000 registered vehicles this month. MG’s market share in the first quarter of the year rose to 12.2% in the individual channel within the electricity market in Spain.

For its part, Link&Co belongs to the Geely group, which also owns Volvo and Polestar. Its business model is based on the subscription system, although the 01 model, a plug-in hybrid SUV, can also be purchased through the traditional system, for around 43,000 euros.

The most important Chinese firm, BYD, has just landed in Spain with an initial offer of three electric cars. Once again, technology has a price, since the range starts with the Atto 3 model, a mid-size SUV for sale from 41,400 euros. Next, we review the models of vehicles imported from China that have had the most sales in the first months of 2023, according to Anfac figures.

1 MG Hs and eHS (1,581 units)

€27,790. The Chinese best seller is a 4.57-meter SUV. In gasoline, with 162 CV, it consumes an average of 7.4 l/100 km. The plug-in hybrid version, with 258 CV, is on sale from 34,980 euros.

2 Dr4 (1,403 units)

€20,349. The Italian motorcycle brand manufactures its cars in China. Models like this compact SUV that is offered with a 116 CV and LPG gasoline engine. Consumption ranges from 7.4 to 9.8 l/100 km, depending on the type of engine.

3 Link & Co 01 (958 units)

€43,290. The brand falls into the “premium” category with this SUV with 260 CV plug-in hybrid mechanics. In subscription for €550/month

4 MG ZS (988 units)

€17,190. Available in gasoline with 105 and 110 CV, with a consumption of 6.6 l/100 km. The 100% electric version costs €32,480, and has a range of 320 km.

5 MG 4 (587 units)

€29,480. It boasts of being one of the cheapest electric cars on the market. It is a tourism with five doors and 4.29 m in length. With 170-205 hp it consumes 16.6 kWh/100 km and has a range of 435 km.

6 MG Marvel R (128 units)

€40,290. This model in the midsize SUV segment is 100% electric. Thanks to having two or three engines, it offers rear or total traction, with a range that reaches 420 km.

7 Polestar 2 (89 units)

€51,690. This “premium” saloon, a rival to the Tesla Model 3, has rear- or full-drive versions, with 475 hp. Autonomy exceeds 595 km.

8 DFSK 500 (32 units)

€20,995. It is a family SUV, 4.38 meters long and with a 318-liter trunk. With gasoline or LPG, with automatic transmission. It consumes 8.3 l/100 km.