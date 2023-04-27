Lawyer Vinogradov said that underpayment of pensions is possible if there are errors in the documents

Member of the Public Chamber, lawyer Vadim Vinogradov named ways to determine the underpayment of pensions. In this situation, it is necessary to clearly understand: there was an error in the calculations of the pensioner himself or the payment really should be more, the expert said in an interview with the agency “Prime”.

“The error may occur due to the fault of the employer, who did not pay contributions for the employee to the Pension Fund (from January 1, 2023 – to the Social Fund) or made them in a smaller amount,” Vinogradov explained.

According to him, if such a fact is established, then the employee or pensioner should apply to the Social Fund and at the same time to the prosecutor’s office. After confirmation, the length of service and pension payments will be recalculated, the lawyer assured.

Inaccurate calculations are also possible due to errors in the documents. In the Social Fund system, the employee’s SNILS number may be incorrectly indicated. You can check the data on the State Services website or by contacting the Fund’s client office. If there is an error, a corresponding application must be submitted.