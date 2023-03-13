In the last press conference of the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress (PNA), the new Chinese premier, Li Qiang, He referred to the economic reactivation after the changes in the measures adopted by the covid-19 pandemic during the last three years in the country.

The second leader of the Asian giant, who was sworn in before the deputies on Saturday, has said that foreign companies would have the same treatment as national companies, and highlighted the role of entrepreneurs for the development of China, a resounding turn in the discourse state.

“Most people shouldn’t focus on GDP growth all the time, but on what matters to people in their daily lives,” Li said, adding that Reaching the 5% growth goal at the end of the year, projected by the ANP, “is not an easy task” and that “efforts must be redoubled to achieve it.” But he assured that “the government will continue to plan and ensure what the people need and act according to the aspirations of the people.”

Li pointed out that there will be a change for the next five years: the country’s development will shift from focusing on providing people with basic needs to improving their quality of life. “We have to apply the philosophy of new development on all fronts,” she said.

Suggested reading: Student dies after being beaten at his fraternity in the Philippines

The prime minister said that the country’s behavior in the first months of this year “have shown that the economy is stabilizing.” Regarding the strategies, he said that the strategy of job creation and first job will be promoted. At least 11.58 million college graduates are entering the workforce this year, Li said. “This is good news from a development perspective because young people can inject energy and vitality into society.”

He also said that the revitalization of the countryside is fundamental and that there was going to be a new important commitment to the development of science and technology.

Tensions continue between China and the United States Photo: David López, Special Envoy to Beijing

China and the US have close relations in economic terms and both have benefited from each other’s development

Regarding private companies, he assured that the government will base itself on international standards to create an “environment” based on the market and laws where they coexist with state companies, and said that “the enterprises will be helped to grow.” “Opening up to the outside is a fundamental national policy, and no matter how much the international situation changes, we will move and move towards it,” he stressed.

It may interest you: Disappearance of millionaires in China: what is behind the mystery?

As Li Qiang gave his first press conference as the new prime minister, President Xi Jinping addressed nearly 3,000 PNA deputies. The president assured that “security is the foundation of development and stability is the precondition for strength and prosperity.”

Regarding the relationship between China and the United States, the new prime minister said that he does not add any other message to the one delivered by Foreign Minister Qin Gang last week, but he did assure that both powers “can and should cooperate” for mutual benefit.

“China and the US have close relations in economic terms and both have benefited from each other’s development,” he said. She also assured that “suppression” and “encircling” or “repressing” is a tactic that does not benefit either of the two nations.

In other news

ChatGPT: Although it is banned in China, students use it for their homework

North Korea is ready to attack, Kim Jong Un’s sister warns

Raven behavior causes concern in different parts of the world