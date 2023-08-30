The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Monday that, as of August 30, travelers entering the Asian country will no longer be required to present nucleic acid or antigen tests to detect covid-19. The statement was made by Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a press conference.

“From August 30, 2023, people traveling to China will no longer need to take nucleic acid and antigen tests before entry,” Wang said.

With this announcement, one of the last anti-pandemic policies of the Asian giant is eliminated, in an effort to gradually return to normality over the weeks. However, it is worth noting that this measure did not have a significant impact on airports, as test results were rarely requested.

On April 29, Beijing announced that it had removed the PCR requirement for travelers from some countries, after most nations got rid of this measure since March.

For almost three years, China implemented a strict ‘zero covid’ policy, which implied the almost total closure of its borders. During this period, various types of visas were suspended, and only Chinese citizens and some foreigners were allowed to enter the country. Furthermore, they were required to a quarantine of at least 14 days in a hotel designated by the authorities, in charge of the traveler, there they had to take an antigen test and be in total isolation.

This strategy began to be dismantled at the end of 2022. On January 8 of this year, China reduced the management of the disease from category A (level of maximum danger) to category B, effectively marking the end of quarantines and measures extreme against covid. Despite this, the authorities maintained the requirement of a negative PCR test carried out in the 48 hours prior to entering the country.

After an increase in cases in the nation after the easing of restrictions, some countries implemented PCR testing requirements for travelers from China. Neverthelessthese requirements were withdrawn as infections decreased in the Asian country.

Deaths from covid-19 continue

