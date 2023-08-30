Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be on cover of the next issue of the American magazine Game Informerwhich has dedicated extensive coverage full of details to the Ubisoft game, as announced by the trailer that you find below.
Days away from the Gamescom 2023 trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Basim’s adventure set in 9th-century Baghdad will reveal more information as theexit on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.
New details
The Game Informer team traveled to France to play the game and talk to Ubisoft Bordeauxthe development team that was entrusted with the creation of Assassin’s Creed Mirage after the work done with the Wrath of the Druids DLC for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
The writers discussed how Mirage was initially thought of as an expansion of Valhalla, and how the Baghdad setting was done, as well as why Basim is back in the picture.
