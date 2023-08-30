Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be on cover of the next issue of the American magazine Game Informerwhich has dedicated extensive coverage full of details to the Ubisoft game, as announced by the trailer that you find below.

Days away from the Gamescom 2023 trailer for Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Basim’s adventure set in 9th-century Baghdad will reveal more information as theexit on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.