China | White House comments on Chinese protests – supports people’s right to protest

According to the White House spokesperson, President Biden is monitoring the situation in China.

White House supports the Chinese people’s right to peaceful protests, says Reuters.

According to Reuters, a White House spokesman John Kirby said on Monday that the Chinese people should have the opportunity to protest against the corona measures. According to Kirby, the president Joe Biden is monitoring the situation in China, as is the rest of the US leadership.

“People should have the right to assemble and peacefully protest policies or laws or regulations,” Kirby said, according to Reuters.

“The White House supports the right to peaceful protests,” he continued.

According to AFP, Kirby did not reveal in more detail how President Biden has reacted to China’s protests. According to the spokesperson, the president is not going to speak for the protesters, because they are already doing it themselves.

According to Kirby, China has not been in contact with the United States regarding corona vaccines. He also stated that the protests have not been reflected in the supply chains.

From China For several days now, there have been reports of extraordinary demonstrations where citizens have gathered to protest against the country’s government’s extremely strict corona policy. In China, there is a zero-tolerance approach to corona, and extensive corona measures and lockdowns are still commonplace.

Democracy and freedom of expression have also been demanded in the demonstrations. Frustrated people have even demanded the resignation of the country’s president.

Nothing has been reported about the demonstrations in the Chinese media. Information about them has spread on social media.