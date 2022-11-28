The European Union (EU) will not be able to gain independence from Russian fuel supplies until it reduces its own energy consumption. This was announced on Monday, November 28, by the Director General of the European Commission Ditte Jule Jorgensen.

“The EU will not be able to find a replacement for fuel supplies from Russia without reducing its own energy consumption. I want to stress the importance of reducing energy demand,” she said in a interview American newspaper The Washington Post.

Jorgensen also noted that at the moment there is an increase in supply in the fuel sector from other suppliers, including from the United States. According to the EC Director General, this does not fully help to replace the supply of Russian fuel, and the prospects for further gas supplies from Russia to the EU are unclear.

Jorgensen also said that over the past month, Russian gas supplies accounted for about 7% of all fuel supplies to the European Union, compared with 40% that Europe received from Russia before the Russian special operation to protect Donbass. At the same time, according to her, the EU this year filled underground gas storage facilities (UGSF) by more than 95%.

In the same interview, Jorgensen said that the European Union will face more difficulties in the winter of 2023-2024 than in the coming months. The representative of the EC explained that such expectations are predicted based on the ongoing imbalance in global financial markets, including the gas market.

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted back in April that the refusal of a number of Western countries to partner with the Russian Federation, as well as part of Russian energy resources, had already hit Western countries: prices were rising everywhere, inflation was going through the roof.

Western countries decided to reduce their dependence on Russian energy resources against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect the Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24. This initiative has already hit the economies of Western countries.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.