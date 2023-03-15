China said today that the nuclear-powered submarine acquisition and development plan under the Aukus security pact “it will only fuel an arms race” and that “it will harm regional peace and stability”.

“The Aukus nuclear submarine program exudes Cold War mentality and will only serve to fuel an arms race, undermine the international nuclear non-proliferation system and harm regional peace and stabilityChinese foreign spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference today.

Apart from the security pact promulgated by the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia, the Chinese Mission to the UN criticized that “the irony of #AUKUS is that two nuclear countries that claim to maintain the highest nuclear standards are transferring tons of weapons-grade enriched uranium to a country without nuclear weapons, clearly in violation of the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons)”.

“The latest joint statement by the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia demonstrates that the three countries They travel more and more on a wrong and dangerous path, thinking of their own interests and disregarding the concern of the international community,” Chinese diplomatic spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

The pact is seen as an alliance to counter Beijing's influence in the strategic Indo-Pacific region.

An alliance that threatens the influence of China

The leaders of the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia on Monday unveiled their plan to acquire and develop nuclear-powered submarines under the Aukus security pact, seen as a counterbalance to China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

China rejects any attempt to create circles of influence

Under the agreement, Australia will buy up to three submarines from the United States Virginia-class propulsion units during the 2030s and will have the option to purchase two more if necessary, bringing the total to five.

The Chinese diplomatic spokesman, Wang Wenbin, declared that the Aukus pact “shows that the three countries go more and more on a wrong and dangerous path, thinking of their own interests.”

Although the signatory countries have not expressly mentioned China, the pact is considered a alliance to counter the influence of Beijing in the strategic region of the Indo-Pacific, the scene of tensions in the South China Sea and in Taiwan, which the Chinese government considers a rebel territory.

These submarines will be

nuclear powered, but will not carry

nuclear weapons

The new submarines will allow Australia to enter, from the next decade, in the club of nations with nuclear powered submersibleswhich includes the United States, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, France and India.

Last year, the then Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, criticized the creation of the Aukus alliance, saying that it goes “against the spirit of peace for the countries of that region.”

“The real goal of the US strategy in the Pacific is to establish a version of NATO. This is a region that wants development and cooperation, it is not a chess game board. China rejects any attempt to create circles of influence“, said.

The Kremlin takes a position on the side of Beijing

Russia, which wants to strengthen its ties with ChinaHe also accused Western powers of fomenting “years of confrontation” in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The Anglo-Saxon world is building bloc structures like Aukus, advancing NATO’s infrastructure in Asia, and seriously betting on long years of confrontation,” Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

For its part, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned that it must “watch that no risk of proliferation emanates from this project,” in the words of its director general, Rafael Grossi.

Russia, which wants to strengthen its ties with China, also accused Western powers of fomenting "years of confrontation" in the Asia-Pacific region.

On Monday, the US president, Joe Biden, together with the prime ministers of Australia and the United Kingdom, Anthony Albanese and Rishi Sunak -respectively-, announced from the San Diego naval base an “unprecedented” cooperation.

“We are in the best position to face together the challenges of today and tomorrow”said the president. The United States cannot have “best friends,” he added.

The attack submarine program, which seeks to adapt the Western military presence in the Pacific, will be carried out in three stages, the White House detailed.

And it will be based on a “crucial” principle, Biden reiterated: “These submarines will be nuclear-powered, but they will not carry nuclear weapons”to respect the principle of non-proliferation.

First there will be a phase of familiarization with Australia, which does not have nuclear-powered submarines or nuclear technology. Your marines, engineers and technicians will receive training from the staff

INTERNATIONAL WRITINGWith information from AFP and EFE