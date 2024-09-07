Chinese marines will join Operation Formosa in Goiás, considered the largest military exercise in the region

The Brazilian Armed Forces, in collaboration with military personnel from the United States, China and other countries, began training in Goiás with more than 3,000 participants. The event, which began on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) to September 17, is the first participation of Chinese troops in military exercises in Brazil.

Operation Formosa, coordinated by the Navy since 1988, is the largest military exercise in the Central Plateau. The inclusion of Chinese troops reflects the strengthening of military relations between Brazil and China, which will complete 50 years in 2024.

“It is customary to invite friendly nations to participate in exercises. The importance of such an invitation is directly related to the possibility of promoting greater integration between the Brazilian Navy and the forces of friendly nations.”the institution declared.

Observers from 8 other countries besides China will be present at the military exercise, including:

Argentina;

France;

Italy;

Mexico;

Nigeria;

Pakistan;

Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Additionally, this year’s operation is marked by the inclusion of female Marine soldiers. Navysymbolizing progress in gender equality in the Brazilian Armed Forces. In June, the Brazilian Navy graduated the first class of female marines in the history of the Armed Forces.

The exercises, held at the Formosa Training Camp in Goiás, cover military practices of fire support and airspace control. In 2023, Operation Formosa was marked by an accident involving a Navy helicopter, which resulted in two deaths and 12 injuries.

