He norovirusknown as the cause leading cause of gastrointestinal diseases in the United Statesis not limited to that country only; It is also a problem in Mexico and other parts of the world.Its ability to survive in extreme conditions and its high contagiousness make this virus a constant threat, especially in closed spaces such as schools, restaurants, hospitals and even cruise ships.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus that primarily affects the lining of the intestine.It is characterized by symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever and a general feeling of malaise.

It is important to note that norovirus is not the same as the “stomach flu,” a term that is often incorrectly used to describe any virus that causes gastrointestinal symptoms. Although some viruses, such as influenza, can present similar symptoms, Norovirus is a unique entity with a unique ability to spread rapidly and survive under a variety of environmental conditions.

A resistant and easy-to-spread virus

Norovirus is particularly resilient; it can survive for weeks outside the human body, in both low and high temperatures. Unlike other viruses and bacteria, it is not killed by alcohol-based disinfectants, making it even harder to eradicate. Once it infects a person, it can replicate rapidly, producing billions of viral particles that disperse into the environment, ready to be picked up by a new host.

According to Dr. Cesar Arias, chief of the division of infectious diseases at Houston Methodist Hospital, “Norovirus can spread like wildfire in closed environments such as cruise ships, schools and hospitals.” This ease of spread is due to the fact that it only takes about 100 viral particles to infect a person, and these particles can survive on surfaces for long periods, making the virus very difficult to contain.

Modes of transmission of norovirus

Norovirus is transmitted primarily through three routes:

Fecal-oral transmission: This route involves the transfer of fecal particles from an infected person to the mouth of another person. It can occur by not washing hands properly after using the bathroom or by unsanitary handling of food.

Contaminated foods: Raw leafy green vegetables, fruits, and shellfish are examples of foods that have been associated with norovirus outbreaks.

Airborne vomit droplets: Small vomit droplets can carry viral particles into the air, infecting people nearby.

Prevention and measures to avoid contagion

Despite the high capacity of norovirus to spread, there are effective preventive measures. Dr. Arias recommends:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water: It is crucial to wash your hands thoroughly for at least 30 seconds, rubbing between your fingers and under your nails.

Disinfect surfaces with bleach solutions: The CDC recommends using a bleach mixture to clean contaminated surfaces.

Prepare food safely: It is important to prepare or obtain food separately and ensure that all utensils and dishes are properly cleaned.

Use a dedicated bathroom: If possible, use a separate bathroom to minimize the risk of transmission to other household members.

Most norovirus infections resolve on their own within a few days. However, vulnerable groups such as young children and older adults may experience more severe symptoms. Common complications include severe dehydration and, in rare cases, neurological complications.