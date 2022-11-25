China | Ten died in an apartment building fire in China

The fire was already the second fire that claimed several lives this week.

Ten people died and nine were injured in an apartment building fire in China’s Xinjiang, state news agency Xinhua reported on Friday. According to the news agency, the injuries of the injured are not life-threatening.

The fire happened on Thursday evening local time. Xinhua reported that an investigation has been launched into the fire.

Fatal fires are common in China because of lax safety standards and corrupt authorities.

Earlier this week, 38 people were killed and two injured in a factory fire in Anyang, central China’s Henan province. The authorities blamed the fire on welding work where the workers did not follow safety measures.