Ministry of Internal Affairs: a resident of Vladivostok, who did not have time to say goodbye to the girl, “mined” the station out of revenge

A resident of Vladivostok did not have time to say goodbye to the departing girl because of security officers and, out of revenge, reported about the “mining” of the railway station platform. About it reported press service of the transport department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD).

According to law enforcement officers, a young man, passing by a station security officer, told her that he had mined the platform. The woman immediately reported the suspicious guy to the police patrol, and within a minute he was detained.

Passengers and station staff were not evacuated. The police examined the platform with the sniffer dog and did not find anything suspicious. Soon the station resumed normal operation.

The detainee turned out to be a 20-year-old unemployed resident of Vladivostok. He explained his act as revenge to the station security officers, who ordered him to enter the platform along the established route, including the frame of the metal detector. Because of this, according to him, the young man did not have time to say goodbye to the departing girl.

A criminal case has been initiated under Article 207 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Knowingly false report of an act of terrorism”. The guy faces up to three years of restriction of freedom or forced labor for the same period.

