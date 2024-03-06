Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said during a press conference on the sidelines of the second session of the 14th National People's Congress of China: “We support Palestine to become a full member of the United Nations.”

The minister criticized Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip, saying that “no reason can be used to kill civilians.”

Wang demanded “the release of all detainees.”

The minister called on the Palestinians and Israel to resume peace talks as soon as possible, and also called for holding a “broader and more reliable peace conference.”

He said Beijing will continue to work with the international community to restore peace and protect lives.

The minister also said that his country will be a global force for peace and stability.

“In the face of complex turmoil in the international environment, China will continue to be a force for peace, a force for stability, and also a force for progress in the world,” he told reporters.