Disney Latin America made official the union of its two streaming platforms, Disney+ and Star+, in December 2023, which generated a great impact among users. This means that customers will no longer need to pay for two separate subscriptions to access both applications.

In a previous statement, the president of The Walt Disney Company Latin America, Diego Lerner, explained the reasons that led to this decision and highlighted the objective of greatly enhancing the programming catalog. Now, all Star+ content (including UFC fights, international soccer on ESPN, 'The Simpsons', exclusive movies and series, etc.) will migrate to Disney+. When will this occur and cause an increase in the monthly price?

What is the official date when Disney+ and Star+ will merge?

The official announcement of this news was given by the company Movistar Chile, that informed all its clients that the Star+ platform will disappear on June 30, 2024 (this would be replicated throughout South America). As we have explained above, the content of this platform will migrate to Disney+. However, many users are wondering if the subscription price will increase now that there will be more programming. Keep reading this note, we will explain it to you here.

The Disney + programming grid will be much more complete. Photo: Espinof

Will the price of the Disney+ subscription increase due to the merger with Star+?

That is one of the doubts that many Disney+ customers had at the time this merger became official in December 2023. However, to date, the Mickey mouse company has not commented on the cost of the subscription. For now, we will just have to wait for an official statement.

However, we could begin to speculate on a possible price to pay. For example, in Mexico, each user pays a monthly amount of 13 dollars (219 pesos) for the Disney service. But the Combo Plus (Disney+ and Star+ as a joint contract, but with separate applications) is $16 (269 pesos). This gives us an idea of ​​how much the new Disney+ app could cost.

The series 'The Simpsons' can be seen on Disney+ starting June 30. Photo: Fox

What content will we find on Disney+ starting June 30?

As of June 30, 2024 we will find the following: “On Disney+, subscribers will be able to find the company's general entertainment proposal, including Searchlight, 20th Century Studios and FX titles, live events and the offer of ESPN, the brand most respected and recognized for sports fans in the region; in addition to series, films and documentaries from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, and original productions created entirely in Latin America.”