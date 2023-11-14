China reported that it faces a significant increase in respiratory illnesses this winter, with a notable increase in cases of mycoplasma pneumonia and seasonal flu, although Covid-19 cases have seen a decrease in recent days.

The Asian giant is in the middle of the transition to the winter season, so health authorities urged this Monday during a press conference for “enhanced surveillance,” especially in vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children under five years of age and immunocompromised groups, The official newspaper China Daily reported today.

Mycoplasma pneumonia has seen an increase, mainly affecting children aged five and older, according to China’s National Health Commission.

This disease, regionally epidemic every three to seven years, spreads rapidly in environments such as daycares and schools.

“This year, the disease also affects children under three years old, but their condition is not more serious compared to previous years,” said Tong Zhaohui, head of the Beijing Respiratory Disease Research Institute.

Regarding seasonal flu, health authorities observed an increase in activity, with H3N2 being the dominant strain.

The flu season, which usually runs from October to March with a peak in January, according to the agency, underlines the importance of vaccination for prevent serious infections and reduce deaths.



China has implemented provisions to facilitate flu vaccination, with vaccine supplies increasing compared to the previous year.

Tong noted that the increasing activities of these pathogens and other viruses are not unexpected.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, the spread of acute respiratory diseases appeared to be mild due to strict personal protection measures,” the expert stated.

“With the easing of virus containment measures, the circulation of these diseases has returned to the pre-pandemic situation, which is normal,” Tong added.

Despite the decrease in covid positives, 209 serious cases and 24 related deaths were reported in October.

EFE

