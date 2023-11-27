A Chinese court today opened hearings for the Chinese relatives of the people who were on board the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 who disappeared in 2014, in order to determine if they can obtain compensation.

The hearing will discuss the lawsuit filed by the relatives of 40 passengers against Malaysia Airlines, Malaysia International Airlines – the name of the airline after its restructuring in 2015 -, the American manufacturer Boeing, the British Rolls-Royce –aviation engine manufacturer and the German insurer Allianz.

According to the local press today, the hearings will take place until next December 6 at the Chaoyang District People’s Court in Beijing.

However, as one of the relatives’ representatives, Jiang Hui, acknowledged to the state broadcaster CCTV, ““The great difficulty of this case is determining the truth of what happened and the inability to present evidence or that it is insufficient.”



According to CCTV, the families would seek “civil compensation worth between 10 and 80 million yuan (between 1.4 and 11.2 million dollars)”, although “Each family’s situation is different and the amount is also different.”

The television indicates that, apart from the families of the 40 passengers who filed a lawsuit, The relatives of another 110 passengers have already arrived “settlement agreements” with the five defendants, “receiving payments ranging from 2.5 to 3 million yuan (from $349,450 to $419,345).”

“Our main demands are that the accused resume as soon as possible psychological assistance to the families of those missing on that flight. Second, that compensate families“Representative Jiang told CCTV, expressing his hope to the network that, with the court hearing, “the family members will get the support they deserve.”

Jiang hopes that those responsible “apologize and create a fund to search and find the missing plane.”

According to Zhang Qihuai, a lawyer specializing in aviation cases and legally representing the families, “the situation is complex” because “almost ten years have passed since the flight disappeared and it is still not clear who is responsible. why contact was lost or where the plane was when it disappeared.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared 40 minutes after taking off from Kuala Lumpur en route to Beijing, when, upon leaving Malaysian airspace and entering Vietnam, someone in the cabin manually turned off the communications system and the transponder signal was lost. .

Shortly after, the plane, a Boeing 777, changed course manually – not mechanically or on autopilot – by making a sharp left turn and heading back in a southwesterly direction over the Malaysian peninsula, pthen turn again and finally leave the radar zone.

According to the official investigation, The plane flew about 6 more hours towards the Indian Ocean until supposedly running out of fuel and falling into the water.

The British communications satellite Inmarsat3 – parked over the Indian Ocean – intermittently recorded signals from MH370 until its supposed accident almost 2,000 kilometers west of the Australian city of Perth.

In the investigation, the authorities considered the possibility that it was a terrorist act or a suicide by a passenger or a crew member, but they found no evidence of this.

EFE

