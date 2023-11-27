The companion of Javier Alfredo Miranda Romerothe man who lost his life due to an arrow shot from a bow by the shipwright Evaristo Scalco on the streets of Genoa on the night between 1 and 2 November last year, was heard in Court.

Javier Alfredo Miranda Romero lost his life because “He was making too much noise”. That same day, she had seen his second baby just born and then he decided to go out for a beer with a friend. Her partner told it in tears in the courtroom. The words of Patricia Zena:

That day Alfredo had seen the newborn baby. He had come to the hospital both for lunch and in the evening, then he told me that he was going to have a few beers with a friend. We had known each other for 9 years, I met him in Peru but he had been living in Italy for some time. I came to Genoa with him and we have always lived together here in Marassi. At first he was the only one who worked, then I also started as a cleaner, cleaning the house.

Javier Alfredo’s partner Miranda Romero is struggling to move forward today

Today Patricia finds herself alone, struggling to move forward. With the little she earns, she pays the rent. Fortunately she is supported and helped by many friends, who carry her what he needs to raise his children. While Alfredo was celebrating with his friend that evening, he had sent a message to his partner. She reassured her, he would be home soon because he was a responsible man.

Around midnight stopped answering the phone, but Patricia certainly couldn’t imagine that her life had been broken forever, with an arrow in the chest. She received a call from the Carabinieri around 4:30 in the morning. Javier was in hospital, admitted to very serious conditions.

The doctors did everything they could to save him. Unfortunately the arrow had past the liver. The doctors’ desperate attempts were of no avail, the 40 bags of red blood cells, 27 of plasma and 5 of platelets were of no use. Dad didn’t make it.