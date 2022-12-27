The announcement by the Government of Xi Jinping that the country’s entry quarantines will be eliminated on January 8 has caused a real furor in the Asian giant. Thousands of Chinese have launched into travel agencies and platforms to book tickets or consult destinations with such enormous interest that it has surprised some large wholesalers. Among the places chosen to go abroad after 33 months of isolation -the country was closed on March 28, 2020- is Japan, which already warned this Tuesday that it will require a covid test from all passengers from China starting this Friday.

In the same way that the infection spreads at great speed, leaving dizzying records, with a million daily infections in just one province, citizens have been quick to plan their first international departures. The lifting of the measures means that they will no longer have to comply with cumbersome quarantines upon their return. Early this Tuesday, one of the reference platforms showed an increase of 254% in flight reservations and another company reached 850%.

Queries to process visas grew by 1,000%, in response to the announcement by the National Immigration Administration to resume the process of issuing passports. And that in a single day. However, the government has not said when it will start issuing the permits. Yes, he has indicated that trips abroad will be made “in an organized way.” Thailand, South Korea, Macao and Hong Kong are other highly sought after destinations.

The Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, pointed out that the ban on entry into the country for those who do not comply with the controls against the coronavirus will be very rigorous and is due to the “existing information that the contagion spreads rapidly” in China.