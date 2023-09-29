Although from different shores, Republicans and Democrats this Thursday expressed their concern about the growing political, economic and military influence of China in Latin America.

During a hearing organized by the Foreign Relations subcommittee for the Western Hemisphere of the House of Representatives, its president, legislator María Elvira Salazar, classified this Asian country as “the most serious threat” that the United States has had to face in its entire history.

“If we relax, in a decade Mandarin is going to replace English as the second most spoken language in the region. They are going to surpass us as the main trading partner, they are going to set up a monumental Cold War-style military apparatus in our backyard and the “Communist censorship is going to replace democracies. Once again, we have communism at our doors,” Salazar said.

The legislator cited, among other things, China’s military cooperation with countries like Venezuela, the establishment of espionage bases in Argentina, the increase in the presence of Chinese military in Cuba and the penetration of communist ideology through telecommunications. and social networks.

According to Salazar, The investment and loans that Beijing has been making to countries in the region have been the “Trojan horse” through which the communist regime has consolidated its penetration. And he criticized Joe Biden’s administration for ignoring the region and privileging relations with socialist countries to the detriment of those where conservative leaders have come to power.

Joaquín Castro, the ranking Democrat on the subcommittee, also criticized the export of authoritarianism to the region and China’s support for countries such as Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.

“We must recognize that there are countries that are prioritizing their relations with China. But we must also respect its sovereignty. I do not support it nor do I want it to be successful, but we cannot fall into the mistakes of the 20th century, when in the name of the fight against communism we end up supporting dictatorships. What we have to do is support our allies so that they can see the advantages of an association with the United States,” Castro said.

The representative also criticized Republicans for complain about China’s presence, but at the same time cut the US spending budget in the region and prevent the appointment of diplomatic representatives for many Latin American countries, including Colombia.

In passing, he questioned the “double standards” of the United States and the Republicans when they question China’s commercial and economic rapprochement with many countries while, at the same time, maintaining fluid relations with Beijing and other communist regimes.

“China is one of our main trading partners, we buy everything from them. And we also have relations with Vietnam, despite the fact that there is a communist regime. In Latin America they wonder why you can but we can’t,” Castro said.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced this Wednesday a tour of China next week with the aim of deepening commercial relations and expediting the construction of the metro for Bogotá.

At the hearing, two Biden administration officials testified: Kerri Hannan, deputy assistant secretary of state for the Western Hemisphere, who is in charge of the China issue in the region in this agency, and Mileydi Guilarte, deputy administrator in the Office for Latin America. and the Caribbean of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Both defended the work that the government has been doing to counteract the growing Chinese influence through various initiatives, including a plan that competes with the so-called Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

According to Guilarte, part of his work has been to show partners in the region that investments and loans from China are detrimental in the long term. “Every dollar in investment translates into $9 of debt for these countries,” the official said.

Guilarte also blamed communism as partially responsible for the migratory exodus that is occurring in the region.

According to this, the ideology – which has established itself in countries such as Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela – has caused economic crises and impoverishment that translates into more migration to the north.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68