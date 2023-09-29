Zidane has been away from the field for a few years now, although the reality is that the Frenchman hoped to return to the bench in 2023, however, the doors of his national team were closed after the automatic renewal of Didier Deschamps and finally, several of the Clubs that sounded him out, such as PSG or Chelsea, did not put sports projects on the table that would lead Zinedine to accept their offers, so the legend is still waiting for routes.
Zidane is waiting for an ideal path to resume his career as a coach, Real Madrid seems distant, since the Frenchman is neither the first nor the second option. Now, along the way, the option of taking on the largest club in France, Marseille, has appeared, an institution that has been in the shadow of the millionaire PSG in recent years and the offer seduces Zinedine. The challenge of returning to a giant where he belongs, however, places a condition on accepting the position.
Zidane will agree to take over Marseille if the club passes into the hands of the sheikhs of Saudi Arabia, a nation that has every intention of investing in the French team to fully compete with PSG. If the management of the Ligue 1 team accepts this move, then the coach will be the head of the project, hoping that the club has enormous financial potential to make a stellar market investment and close elite signings that form a much more leading squad. .
