







































































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Nottingham Forest – Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League, which is played at The City Ground at 4:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN 3

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Nottingham Forest – Tottenham Hotspur

Classification and statistics between Nottingham Forest – Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest comes into the match after having faced each other the day before



Brentford



while Tottenham Hotspur played their last Premier League match against



Liverpool



. He Nottingham Forest currently occupies the position number 3 of the Premier League with 34 points, while their rival,

Tottenham Hotspuroccupies the place 11 with 23 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Nottingham Forest schedule, the Tottenham Hotspur schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.