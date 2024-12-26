Follow the Premier League football match between Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur live
The meeting Nottingham Forest – Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League, which is played at The City Ground at 4:00 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN, DAZN 3
and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.
Nottingham Forest – Tottenham Hotspur
Classification and statistics between Nottingham Forest – Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest comes into the match after having faced each other the day before
Brentford
while Tottenham Hotspur played their last Premier League match against
Liverpool
. He Nottingham Forest currently occupies the position number 3 of the Premier League with 34 points, while their rival,
Tottenham Hotspuroccupies the place 11 with 23 points.
The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Premier League matches of the day, the Nottingham Forest schedule, the Tottenham Hotspur schedule and the Premier League statistics. You can also check the Premier League standings.
