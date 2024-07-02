Through his social network account Vero, the director Zack Snyder hinted that we might see his version of Justice League in theaters. There are no further details for now, but he invited his followers to stay tuned for when they will be able to enjoy this film on the big screen.

To make the announcement, the director simply posted a black-and-white image of Ben Affleck as Batman in his post-apocalyptic suit. The photo was accompanied by a text that says ‘Want to see Zack Snyder’s Justice League on the big screen? Stay tuned for a release date.‘.

For those who don’t remember, this version of the film was only released through the HBO Max platform in 2021. It had a very good number of viewers here. In addition, critics rated this cut as the best compared to the one that reached theaters with Joss Whedon.

Source: Warner Bros.

For years fans have been asking Warner Bros. for the opportunity to enjoy Zack Snyder’s Justice League on the big screen. Now it seems that his dream is close to becoming a reality, although it is still unknown when that will be. If you are a fan of this director, be sure to follow him on social media while waiting for the release date. Do you think it will also happen in Mexico?

What are the differences between Zack Snyder’s Justice League and the version that hit theaters?

Zack Snyder’s Justice League It is the version that the director always had for this union of the DC team of heroes. Its tone is much more serious and dark than that of the Joss Whedon cut that hit theaters in 2017. Not to mention that it is four hours long, which allows for better explanation of some elements of its plot. Plus it features a new soundtrack.

Snyder was originally set to direct the film. Unfortunately he had to leave the project due to the unfortunate death of his daughter. Warner Bros. continued without him, but the film that reached theaters was very different from what the director had planned, after all, Joss Whedon was the one who finished it. However, they gave him the opportunity to realize his vision with this version that was exclusive to streaming until now. Will you see it in theaters?

