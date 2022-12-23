O Ibovespathe main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), closed at 109,697 points this Friday (Dec.23, 2022). It registered an increase of 2% in the last session before Christmas. In the week, rose 6.65%.

The dollar fell by 0.38% to R$5.16. The quotation of the North American currency has fallen by 2.42% since last Friday (16.Dec).

In the United States, the Dow Jones rose 0.53% on this 6th (Dec. 23) and the S&P 500 closed up 0.59%.

The country risk, or CDS (Credit Default Swap) of 5 years, recorded 257 points. 1 year ago (Dec.23, 2021), she recorded 209.

The indicator is used to measure confidence in the economy.

FOREIGN INVESTMENT

Foreign investors placed BRL 9 billion on the Stock Exchange this month until Wednesday (Dec.21, 2022), the latest data available. In the year, the balance is positive at R$ 96.1 billion.

When considering primary offerings (IPOs) and secondary offerings (follow ons), the result is positive at R$ 115 billion.