Some hospitals are beginning to be overwhelmed by infections and many fear that the omens of hundreds of thousands of deaths will materialize. In addition, medications and self-diagnosis tests have run out
“Until now I did not know anyone who had been infected. Now more and more friends and family are testing positive.” This is how a young administrative officer from Shanghai summarizes what is happening in China after the end of the zero covid strategy, which the government has maintained for almost three years to prevent projections based on materializing.
#China #fears #unprecedented #wave #deaths #relaxation #covid
Leave a Reply