In Austria, the first wave of flu since the beginning of the corona pandemic is noticeable in the clinics. The Vienna Health Association has now made a sensational decision.

Munich – Germany is not alone with its emergency in the clinics. In Austria, too, the wave of illnesses is making life difficult for the healthcare system. According to a report by the Press to the fact that the hospitals in Vienna had been instructed by internal letter to turn away patients from other federal states if no acute treatment was required. This should also be checked.

Of the default confirms the information and reports of “staff shortages and the resulting lack of quality in patient care”, the dissatisfaction in the health care system is high. In many hospitals, regular operations could not even be maintained, and operations would have to be postponed.

Flu wave in Austria: Viennese hospitals and non-capital residents only open in exceptional cases

In Austria it is generally permissible to call up a clinic regardless of where you live. However, as soon as there is a valid reason, an order such as that which has now been made is legally covered. Not only in acute cases should the hospitals in the capital also open their doors to non-Viennese people – they are also welcome “if there is not enough offer in the cross-state catchment area”.

Many citizens from Burgenland and Lower Austria in particular are being treated in Vienna. According to the Vienna Health Association (WIGEV), every sixth patient in the city does not live there.

Clinics on alert: children’s wards are full in Austria

The children’s wards are “very busy” – because of the increasing virus diseases. As oe24 and the ORF write, 173 influenza cases have had to be treated in hospital since the beginning of October, and there were 69 new admissions in the past week alone. The Floridsdorf clinic would only have had three free beds in the middle of the week.

Here the WIGEV reassured the agency APA: “Of course, all children who need a hospital bed get one.” The network is prepared for “stronger waves of infection”.

Influenza and flu infections in particular would be dealt with among the staff. The small patients are mainly treated for infections with respiratory syncytial viruses (RSV) – similar to what is the case in Germany. On Tuesday, there were 66 children with RSV infection in the children’s departments of the Favoriten, Ottakring, Floridsdorf and Donaustadt clinics, plus seven with influenza, three with corona and a few more with other infections or respiratory diseases. There are severe courses, especially in small children in the first year of life.

Many cases of flu in Austria: the number in Vienna is already higher than in the last wave before the corona pandemic

The flu reporting service also reports alarming numbers. According to MedUni Vienna estimates, there were a total of 23,150 new cases in Vienna last week. That’s 30 percent more than the week before. For comparison: At the peak of the 2019/20 flu season – the last such wave before the corona pandemic – 13,900 cases of flu-like infections and real flu were registered in the city of over a million inhabitants.

The virologist Monika Redlberger-Fritz sees signs of a strong flu epidemic. At the same time, she emphasized Radio Viennathat the new cases would not only be based on influenza viruses. Rather, the interaction of viruses circulating at the same time must be taken into account. This also includes RSV.

Again ORF According to MedUni Vienna, the number of influenza cases is increasing not only in Austria and Germany, but also in Kazakhstan, Portugal, Russia, Turkey and Scotland. (mg)