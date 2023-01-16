After the end of the restrictions, 300 million rural migrants who work in cities and factories return to their villages with their families
After a month withholding the figures, Chinese authorities finally acknowledged on Saturday that nearly 60,000 people have died of covid after lockdowns and restrictions were abruptly lifted on December 7. Although the number is very high, it only includes those who died in hospitals and not at home, so the reality is all
#China #fears #bigger #wave #covid #lunar #year
Leave a Reply