Tortona – For overturning a truck on an underpass ramp rail traffic along the Milan-Genoa line between Tortona and Arquata Scrivia was temporarily suspended – as announced by the Municipality of Tortona and RFI. The stop caused delays for High Speed, Intercity and Regional trains (for the latter possible route limitations).

Road traffic interrupted in both directions, from the entrance to the state road for Alessandria up to the intersection with via Opizzoni. The overturned truck is fueled with LPG cylinders for removal and safety operations, in addition to traffic restrictions, they should also continue during the night. Firefighters, Rfi technicians, local police and civil protection were on site.