Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday congratulated his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on his re-election, after he won the second round of the presidential ballot.

In a congratulatory message released by the official Xinhua news agency, the Chinese president stressed the “many common interests” between China and Turkey.

Xi Jinping expressed his readiness to “work with Erdogan to promote mutual understanding and support” and to promote “the strategic cooperative relations between the two countries,” according to the official Chinese news agency.