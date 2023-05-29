Estadão Contenti

5/29/2023 – 1:25 PM

Real estate developer Moura Dubeux signed an agreement with Atlantica Hospitality International to explore the residential rental market. The objective is to increase the profitability of the developments, since Moura Dubeux has a line of real estate products in beach towns that work as second homes, while Atlantica has extensive experience with hotels.

In this business model, properties can be used for short or long-term rental, managed by Atlântica.

The company is the second largest hotel chain in Brazil, with 28,000 rooms under management, including first-class brands such as Radisson, Hilton and Ramada.

In turn, Moura Dubeux has launched around 4,000 units in recent years under its “Beach Class” brand, consisting of apartments on the coast, with a vocation for leasing. The company operates in seven states in the Northeast Region – Pernambuco, Alagoas, Bahia, Rio Grande do Norte, Ceará, Paraíba and Sergipe.

According to a notice to the market, the partnership will initially have a term of 5 years, and will offer an option of potential maximization of returns to customers who acquired properties from Moura Dubeux as a form of investment, seeking profitability through rent.

The joint action follows the same line of partnerships that Atlântica was already putting into practice with other developers in the Southeast Region, such as Even and Yuny, for example.

In this case, Moura Dubeux informed that the partnership is not limited to projects that have already been launched and the “Beach Class” segment, and can also be applied to future projects that have a vocation for investments.

In addition, the partnership provides for a share for the developer in the lease revenues of the units managed by Atlantica, aligning the long-term interests of all parties involved.























