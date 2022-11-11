Chinese President, Xi Jinping will attend the G20 summit to be held next week in Bali (Indonesia), where he will meet with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, the Foreign Ministry confirmed in a brief statement on Friday.

In addition to Biden, Xi will meet on the sidelines of the summit with French President Emmanuel Macron; with the Argentine, Alberto Fernández, and with the Senegalese, Macky Sall.

Xi will also attend the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum leaders’ meeting. (APEC) in Bangkok and will pay an official visit to Thailand from November 17 to 19, the Chinese Foreign Ministry added.

Although the White House already announced on Thursday that both leaders would meet next Monday the 14th, one day before the summit begins, China had not confirmed Xi’s attendance to the G20 (a group made up of the most developed and emerging countries) until now. ) nor the encounter with its American counterpart.

On Wednesday, during a press conference at the White House, Biden affirmed that he will not make concessions to Xi during the meeting and reaffirmed that he is not seeking conflict, but rather competition with the Asian giant.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have increased in recent months following a trip that the president of the US House of Representatives.Democrat Nancy Pelosi, did to Taiwan in August, to which the Chinese government responded with the largest military exercises around the island in decades, in addition to commercial sanctions on Taipei and personal sanctions on Pelosi.

In this sense, Biden assured that Taiwan, an ally of Washington that China considers a rebel province, “surely” will be part of the talks with the Chinese leader.

China is ready for peaceful coexistence with the United States

However, Beijing has already insisted that the island is in its “central interest” and that “Washington must get to work with China to avoid misunderstandings and prejudices.”

“China is ready for peaceful coexistence with the United States and maintaining a relationship based on mutual respect and cooperation. But at the same time, we will firmly uphold our sovereignty, security and development interests,” the foreign spokesman said on Thursday. Zhao Lijian at a press conference.

“It is important that we properly handle differences to avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations,” he added.

Biden and Xi share a long personal relationship: they both met more than a decade ago when they were vice presidents of their countries. and shared multiple trips, meetings and dinners.

It will, however, be the first time they have met face to face since both are presidents of their respective countries, although they have held two telematic meetings in the last year.

