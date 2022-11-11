Basketball | Lauri Markkanen’s Utah got into a merciless ruckus, which can now be seen on the scoreboard

Utah head coach Will Hardy wanted his team to be tough, and it showed in training camp.

Utah Jazz has been an early season sensational team in the world’s toughest basketball series in the NBA, and Lauri Markkanen has shone as the team’s brightest star. The reasons for the success have been considered by many experts, and now one significant factor has emerged.

Utah has won no fewer than ten of the 13 games in the early season and leads the NBA’s Western Conference. The value of the performance is increased by the fact that the team has had a really heavy match schedule.

The Jazz have already played three back-to-back match pairs, i.e. two matches on consecutive days. Of these, it has lost only one game.

In addition, the team has played as many as eight matches away from home, which is the most in the series. It has won five of these matches. At home, the team has won all five of their matches.

of The Athletic basketball reporter Tony Jones follows Utah closely and cites the team’s hard training camp before the season as one of the reasons for the early season success.

Jones says that in the early days of the camp, the new head coach Will Hardy didn’t spend time rubbing patterns, physics was the main focus.

First the program featured a fast-paced game.

“We probably played for two hours straight,” the back man Mike Conley told The Athletic.

After a tough game session, the players thought practice was over, but Hardy had other ideas.

“All to the line,” was the command.

“We all looked at him thinking, ‘what the hell'”, another back man Malik Beasley told about the reaction of the players.

“All to the line” means running. Sprints the length of the entire field and various tough running exercises.

The training week continued with the same formula, as Hardy wanted his team to be in shape when the real games started.

“In hindsight, we probably needed it. We were together for the first few days, so it was good to get up to speed”, the center Kelly Olynyk comment.

Conley, a 35-year-old back, has seen all kinds of things in his career, but rarely the kind of swagger that the Jazz’s training camp has seen.

“It was different from most of the camps I’ve been to. The effect was visible before the season in training matches, where we played with really heavy feet. Now we understand the importance of the camp, and it’s starting to pay off,” Conley said.

To the team the material is extensive, so head coach Hardy is able to rotate players during the match and offer a rest for Markkanen and the other starting five players.

This, combined with hard fitness and skilled players, means fast attacks throughout the match, which can be seen on the scoreboard when the opponent gets tired.

Markkanen has honed his physique in two summers in Jyväskylä, and Jazz’s training camp seems to have completed his toolkit. It is by far the hardest season of his career, as evidenced by his average of 22.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

Utah got a much-needed couple of rest days to start the tough match, and the team will face Washington in their next match on the away field the night before Sunday, Finnish time. Washington has won half of its 12 games.

