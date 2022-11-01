Colombia U-17 team: this was the walk of the players in Paris, video

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Colombia Sub-17 selection.
Colombia Sub-17 team.
Before the trip to the country they enjoyed a day in the city of light.
November 01, 2022, 01:11 PM
olombia has proudly experienced its first football final in a tournament of the fifathe one starring the U-17 Women’s National Team at the World Cup in India, even though finally the great figure Linda Caycedo and the rest of the coffee pots had to make do with silver.
The team arrived in India under the firm leadership of Caicedo, who this year has stuck his neck out for the under-20 and senior team with great results, despite an almost total lack of institutional support.
However, although this entire team of young professionals has achieved what no other Colombian team, not even the so-called golden men’s team, has achieved: getting into a final. “Thank you girls for making history, for giving everything on the field and filling us with pride.
Before embarking on their return to Colombia, where a great welcome awaits them, the team led by Carlos Paniagua was in Paris.
This Wednesday all of Colombia awaits them, in order to honor them for the great World Cup they held.
The players had the opportunity to get to know the most emblematic parts of the Lu city, as it is known.
They had time to share in one of the most important places in the world.
