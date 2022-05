THE China called to World Health Organization (WHO) of “irresponsible”, in a press conference this Wednesday (11). The episode came after the United Nations agency described China’s “Covid Zero” policy as “unsustainable”.

Movement restrictions are taking place in dozens of Chinese cities, with the most force in Shanghai, which is already in its sixth week of lockdowns, with more than 25 million people in extreme isolation. Therefore, Chinese demonstrations against the lack of food and other supplies are increasingly frequent.

According to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, China’s strategy is unsustainable. “We do not consider it sustainable, considering the behavior of the virus and what we foresee for the future. A change would be important”, pointed out Tedros at a press conference.

As usual, the Chinese Communist Party censored Tedros’ comments on social media and throughout Chinese media. China limited itself to responding indirectly to the WHO at a press conference by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “We hope that this individual can view China’s Covid policy objectively and rationally and know the facts rather than making irresponsible comments,” said Chinese spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

China’s lockdown policy goes against the measures adopted in most parts of the world, to reopen markets and restore personal freedoms. Chinese authorities have blocked regions of the country from any outbreak of the new coronavirus, even if a small number of people are infected.