On the occasion of the first capital market day of Mobilize, RCI Bank and Services announced the name change to Mobilize Financial Services. The change is associated with 3 objectives that will respond to the massive arrival on the market of electric vehicles and connected vehicles.

Mobilize Financial Services first of all, it will accelerate the development of long-term rental offers in the main countries where RCI Bank operated, in partnership with the dealer network. Mobilize Financial Services’ goal is to exploit the growth of more than 80% of the operating lease market and reach a fleet of one million vehicles by 2030. MFS will develop new subscription offers based on the expertise of Bipi, a company acquired in 2021, to reach 200,000 subscribers, in 2030, on the main European markets.

At the same time, Mobilize Financial Services it will accelerate its used vehicle financing business intervening on the entire life cycle of the vehicle and proposing an integrated path that includes maintenance, recycling and remarketing. Mobilize Financial Services expects to triple its total used vehicle financing, reaching 10 billion euros in 2030. Finally, to accompany the transition from ownership to use, the new company will expand its range of services focusing on two main sectors: innovative auto insurance, taking advantage of vehicle connectivity to launch usage-based insurance products; payments, with the creation of the Mobilize Pay branch, the aim of which will be to create an ecosystem of payments focused on cars. Mobilize Pay will launch a new eco-responsible credit card developed in partnership with Visa, which can also be used to top up electric vehicles.

“Today, RCI Bank and Services takes a further step in the development of its businesses with Mobilize, becoming Mobilize Financial Services, the brand of choice for all use-based automotive mobility needs. We will leverage our 100 years of experience and our level of customer satisfaction to support Mobilize’s growth in the fleet and private customer segment. Mobilize Financial Services will accelerate operational leasing, insurance and payments activities while facilitating access to greener and more sustainable mobility for all our customers, in line with our goals.»Said João Leandro, General Manager of Mobilize Financial Services.

Mobilize Financial Services will be the reference brand for customers of the Renault brands: Renault, Dacia and Alpine.