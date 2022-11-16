China asked all “parties involved” to “remain calm” after missiles hit the Polish town of Przewodów, near the Ukrainian border, on Tuesday, killing two farmers.

Also read: Can Vladimir Putin fall? / Analysis by Mauricio Vargas.

At the current juncture, restraint must be exercised to avoid an escalation of the situation

“At the current juncture, moderation must be exercised to avoid an escalation of the situation“said the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman mao ning, quoted in local media.

Since it occurred on the territory of one of the Alliance countries, the NATO is investigating this incident, which has aggravated tension between Western countries and Russia, to whom the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, has pointed out as guilty in the last hours.

Regarding the conflict in Ukraine, China’s position “is consistent and clear,” Mao explained, reiterating that his country calls for “dialogue and negotiations” to resolve it “peacefully”.

Before the incident in Ukraine, China’s Foreign Minister, Wangyi, met this Tuesday with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Wang expressed the will to China to “deepen pragmatic cooperation with Russia” and promote “a multipolar world” and the “democratization of international relations”.

The missile explosion in Poland occurred near the border with Ukraine. See also Shoigu called hostility to the Russian Federation the reason for the existence of Ukraine

For his part, the Russian diplomat reiterated his desire to Moscow to maintain “the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between Russia and China” and to “further consolidate the good moment of exchanges between the two countries.”

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine last February, China has maintained a position ambiguous from which called for dialogue and the cessation of hostilitieswhile demanding respect “for the territorial sovereignty of all countries, including Ukraine” and for the “legitimate security concerns of all parties”, in reference to Russia.

AFP.

More news