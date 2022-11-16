The hypothesis that the missile that hit Poland on Tuesday came from the Ukrainian defense is gaining more and more strength. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg declared this Wednesday that it is “very likely” that the explosion in the village of Przewodow, six kilometers from the Ukrainian border, in which two people died, was caused by projectiles from the NATO system. anti-aircraft deployed and used by kyiv in the country. These would have been “fired to defend their territory from attacks with Russian cruise missiles,” according to the leader of the Atlantic Alliance. Moscow carried out yesterday the most intense missile attack on Ukraine since the beginning of the war, bombardments with which it aimed above all at the energy infrastructure in what can be seen as retaliation for the recapture of the city of Kherson by the Ukrainian forces after the withdrawal of troops from the Kremlin.

Stoltenberg’s conclusions, which stressed that a more complete investigation is being carried out, point in the same direction as those suggested in recent hours by other members of the Atlantic Alliance such as Poland, the main affected, and the United States, which he spoke of the conclusions based on the “preliminary information”. NATO has no indication that there has been a deliberate attack by Russia or any plan by the Kremlin to attack an ally of the organization, according to the Alliance’s secretary general, trying to reduce the concern aroused after the incident in Poland.

“Let me be very clear: it is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears full responsibility because it continues its illegal war on Ukraine,” Stoltenberg stressed after a meeting in Brussels of the ambassadors to NATO of the allied countries to urgently deal with the incident, which generated great anxiety in Western capitals. “This incident is a direct result of the ongoing war,” Stoltenberg insisted, “of course Ukraine has the right to shoot down missiles aimed at Ukrainian cities and infrastructure.”

A few hours before Stoltenberg’s appearance, the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, had also declared that he has no proof that the missile was fired by Russia, and that the “very probable” hypothesis is that it was a projectile launched by Ukrainian forces in their efforts to repel the broad Russian offensive. Duda, who linked the event to the “massive and unprecedented” bombardment of Vladimir Putin’s forces on Ukraine, also pointed to Moscow as ultimately responsible for the incident. “Ukraine defended itself, which is obvious and understandable, by also firing missiles whose task was to shoot down Russian missiles,” he said. “Therefore, we were dealing with a very serious act caused by the Russian side, as well as with the whole conflict. Yesterday’s incident is undoubtedly the responsibility of the Russian side,” added Duda. Warsaw has been one of Ukraine’s main supporters within the EU since the start of the invasion.

The Polish president pointed out that the weapon used by the Ukrainian anti-aircraft batteries was probably an old Soviet-made S-300, which is in the Ukrainian arsenal — late Tuesday night, the Polish Foreign Ministry reported that it had been it was a “Russian-made” missile without specifying where it was fired from or who, and he summoned the Russian ambassador in Warsaw. Duda also clarified that, under these circumstances, it does not seem necessary to invoke Article 4 of NATO, which provides for consultations between allies in the event of a threat to “the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties.”

Ukraine, which yesterday was quick to deny that one of its missiles was the cause of the explosion that President Volodimir Zelensky defined as an “escalation” by Russia, remarked on Wednesday that it is “waiting for information” from its Western allies about the findings of the investigation and has requested access to the site of the explosion. Many questions remain in the air, such as the trajectory of the Russian missile shot down by the Ukrainian anti-aircraft batteries. The Belgian Defense Minister, Ludivine Dedonder, has indicated that pieces of Russian missiles and those used by Ukraine to intercept them had fallen on Poland. “Everything is yet to be confirmed by ongoing investigations,” Dedonder remarked.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Prudence

Preliminary US findings point in the same direction. President Joe Biden has indicated in the framework of the G-20 summit that is being held on the Indonesian island of Bali that he considers it “improbable” that the missile that hit Polish territory was fired from Russia. Asked about the allegations that linked Moscow to the attack, the president said: “There is preliminary information that questions that. I don’t want to say this before we complete an investigation, but it is unlikely given the lines of trajectory that it was fired from Russia.”

Biden made his comments after an emergency meeting to discuss the matter with the leaders of NATO countries present at the G-20, the prime minister of Japan and representatives of the EU. Poland is a member of both the Atlantic Alliance and the European Union. The call, promoted by the United States, was attended by the leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Canada and the Netherlands. French President Emmanuel Macron confirmed that Washington had shared preliminary results of the investigation. He did not go into details, and urged prudence. The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, also spoke inviting to avoid “hasty conclusions.”

The whole tone of the reactions both from the Atlantic Alliance, as well as from the United States and Poland -whose government spoke with Biden on Tuesday night- points to a double intention: to show unbreakable unity and to transmit calm with the intention of avoiding an escalation, an objective guarded by the NATO allies since the beginning of the Russian invasion.

“We have agreed to support the Polish investigation into the explosion. They will make sure we know exactly what happened, and then we will collectively determine our next step. There was total unanimity among those present at the table, ”Biden said in his statements.

A joint communiqué of the assembled countries reflected that consensus and described as “barbaric” the missile attacks launched on Tuesday by Russian forces against cities and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine.

More information

The Polish authorities had indicated on Tuesday that the impact and the deaths that occurred on their territory were caused by a “Russian-made” missile, according to a statement from the Polish Foreign Ministry, which summoned the Russian ambassador in Warsaw and has demanded “detailed explanations immediate”.

Shortly after, President Duda already adopted more nuanced language: he stated that there was no “conclusive evidence” of who had fired, considered that the projectile was “most likely” of Russian manufacture and stressed that it was an “isolated incident”. .

The Russian Defense Ministry denied that it was a Russian missile that hit Poland, calling the allegations to that effect “deliberate provocation aimed at raising tension.”

The episode shows the considerable risks of an uncontrolled escalation, always present in any war scenario.

From the left, the president of the United States, Joe Biden; the chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz; the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, in an emergency meeting after the incident in Poland.

THE MONCLOA (THE MONCLOA)

The crisis has shaken a G-20 that had already been charged with tension after months of international confrontation and friction following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The leaders of this group, which represents 80% of world GDP, bringing together developed countries and emerging economies, approved this Wednesday —on the concluding day of the meeting— a common text. This is a fairly significant example of consensus in the current context of confrontation over Ukraine.

The text agreed upon by the countries affirms that “the current era must not be one of war” and considers “inadmissible the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons”. The document includes the firm condemnation of the war in Ukraine by “most” of the members of the group, but qualifies that at the meeting “there were other points of view” about the situation and the sanctions.

Biden and Polish President Duda chat in the presence of Blinken this morning in Bali. THE WHITE HOUSE (via REUTERS)

Putin decided not to participate in the summit that takes place in the Balinese town of Nusa Dua, the first of its kind since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Moscow was represented by its foreign minister, the veteran Sergei Lavrov, who, however, left at the end of the first day, just as news reached the Indonesian island regarding the launch of missiles against Ukraine on Tuesday by Russian forces.

The Ukrainian president, Volodímir Zelenski, took advantage of his speech by video call on the first day of the summit, before the wave of missile attacks against his country and the impact of one in Poland, to present a decalogue of measures that he defined as his ” vision of the path towards peace”, calling on the international community to promote them. The Ukrainian leader insisted on the restoration of the complete territorial integrity of his country – “This is not the subject of negotiation,” he said -, the institution of a special court to try Russian war crimes and a mechanism to proceed with compensation for the Russian asset base. He also called for an international agreement that would provide Ukraine with security guarantees.

Several countries, including China and India, have expressed their desire for diplomacy to stop war at the Bali summit. Western countries maintain that it is up to kyiv to decide if, when and according to what modalities to come to the table. Zelenski’s speech and subsequent events suggest that this moment is not close.

Follow all the international information on Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.