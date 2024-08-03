The National Press and Publication Administration of China has approved a new batch of games that can be published in the country. Let’s remember that in China it is not possible to publish games freely but it is necessary that each project be approved by the government. This causes various slowdowns and often the approved games are already available in the rest of the world. Now, however, a game appears on this list that is not only not available, but technically has never been announced.

We are talking about a mobile version of Final Fantasy XIV titled Final Fantasy XIV: Crystal World (in Chinese, 最终幻想14：水晶世界).