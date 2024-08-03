The National Press and Publication Administration of China has approved a new batch of games that can be published in the country. Let’s remember that in China it is not possible to publish games freely but it is necessary that each project be approved by the government. This causes various slowdowns and often the approved games are already available in the rest of the world. Now, however, a game appears on this list that is not only not available, but technically has never been announced.
We are talking about a mobile version of Final Fantasy XIV titled Final Fantasy XIV: Crystal World (in Chinese, 最终幻想14：水晶世界).
What We Know About Square Enix’s Approved Game
The operating unit listed in the approval is Beijing Borun Zhijia Technology, which is a Tencent subsidiary. According to analyst Daniel Ahmad of Niko Partners, Final Fantasy XIV: Crystal World is being developed by Square Enix and Tencent subsidiary Lightspeed Studios.
Recall that at the beginning of July a report by eXputer stated that a mobile version of Final Fantasy XIV was in development as a joint project between Square Enix and Tencent.
While Square Enix and Tencent have yet to officially comment, the companies entered into a strategic alliance in August 2018, and Square Enix confirmed that “some projects” with Tencent were underway in May 2021.
Among these projects was apparently a Nier title that was in development for two years but was canceled, per a report.
#China #Approves #Release #Square #Enixs #Unannounced #Final #Fantasy #XIV #Crystal #World
Leave a Reply