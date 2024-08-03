The yellow alert due to bad weather will affect six regions: here are all the details

A series of disturbances is advancing towards our country, causing a rapid worsening of conditions. The bad weathereven in this period of extreme heat, is coming. Thunderstorms are expected in the next few hours, with even intense manifestations.

Based on the forecasts currently available, the Department of Civil Protection, in collaboration with the regions concerned, the authorities responsible for activating alerts on the territory, has issued a new warning regarding adverse weather conditions for tomorrow, Sunday 4th August.

The yellow alert due to bad weather will concern six regions: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Calabria, Lombardy, Molise and Puglia. The meteorological phenomena could cause hydrogeological and hydraulic criticalities, as clearly reported in the national criticality and alert bulletin.

The bulletin of criticality for tomorrow, Sunday 4 August, published on the Civil Protection website, provides for a yellow alert for storms and hydraulic and hydrogeological risk in specific areas of the Italian Regions previously indicated.

In detail, there will be ordinary criticality for hydraulic risk yellow alert in Calabria, Central-Northern Ionian Slope, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Northern Ionian Slope.

The bad weather will manifest itself with possible ordinary criticalities for storm riskalso this is a yellow alert, in Abruzzo: Tordino Vomano Basins, Aterno Basin, Marsica, Pescara Basin, Upper Sangro Basin, Lower Sangro Basin; in Basilicata: Bases-A2, Bases-A1, Bases-E2, Bases-D, Bases-E1, Bases-C, Bases-B. – Calabria: Central-northern Ionian slope, Northern Tyrrhenian slope, Central-northern Tyrrhenian slope, Central-southern Tyrrhenian slope, Northern Ionian slope; in Lombardy: Varese Lakes and Prealps, Lario and Western Prealps; in Molise: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Upper Volturno – Middle Sangro, Coastal; in Puglia: Lower Ofanto, Lato and Lenne Basins, Central Bradanica Puglia, Daunia Sub-Apennines.

Ordinary criticality for hydrogeological risk is reported in Abruzzo: Tordino Vomano Basins, Aterno Basin, Marsica, Pescara Basin, Upper Sangro Basin, Lower Sangro Basin; in Calabria: Central-Northern Ionian Slope, Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Northern Tyrrhenian Slope, Central-Southern Tyrrhenian Slope, Northern Ionian Slope; in Molise: Frentani – Sannio – Matese, Upper Volturno – Middle Sangro.

For the tomorrow’s dayin the morning the sky is expected to be partly to partly cloudy over the Alps and the North-West regions, with large spaces of clear skies in the rest of the country. In the afternoon, cloudy passages are expected, bad weather expected over the Maritime Alps, Lombardy and Eastern Prealps, along the entire Apennine ridge. Showers are also possible on the mountains of Sicily. Elsewhere, the weather will be mostly sunny with a few clouds. In the evening, precipitation will almost completely cease. Minimum temperatures will slightly drop.