This detail, when added to a tweet from Hideo Kojima leads us to think that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach could receive a presentation right there.

As we have reported to you, the Tokyo Game Show 2024 announced the full list of companies that will be part of the Japanese event. Sony Interactive Entertainment will be present at the fair with a stand for the first time in five years.

Will Tokyo Game Show 2024 Let Us See Death Stranding 2: On the Beach?

Kojimaas you can see below, shared a simple tweet in which he shows the poster of the Tokyo Game Show 2024 without any kind of commentary to support it. This suggests that it is some sort of hint of his presence during the event. Of course, this is a guess and his presence would not automatically mean that he has something to show.

The fact is that however Sony Interactive Entertainment be present at the show after years raises its head. Let us remember that the company has not had a physical booth since 2019, a few months before releasing the first Death Stranding. Furthermore, on that occasion Sony had shown a long gameplay video of the game.

Now, with the possibility of Kojima being present at the show and the fact that Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is due out in 2025 (early 2020 perhaps?), it seems possible that Sony might want to use the show to advertise a big upcoming Japanese game to their Japanese audience.

Additionally, Xbox will not be present at the show, so it is unlikely that Kojima will want to re-present the mysterious horror OD developed with Microsoft’s support.

We just have to wait for official information on the matter.