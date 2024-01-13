New York (Union)

China and Russia called for immediate action to end the war in the Gaza Strip, and warned that the Middle East was at risk of sliding into all-out war.

The Russian delegate to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, said during a Security Council session yesterday evening that “Russia’s approach has not changed and we want an immediate ceasefire,” adding that “the catastrophic situation in Gaza can be seen in the thousands of victims and people buried under the rubble, and the infrastructure.” “Widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure, and millions who were forced to flee for their lives.”

For his part, the Chinese delegate, Zhang Jun, said, “What is happening in Gaza is a disgrace,” stressing the need to declare a ceasefire as quickly as possible.

“Nearly 100 days into the ongoing Palestinian-Israeli conflict, more than 23,000 people in Gaza and more than 200 UN staff and journalists have lost their lives,” John said.

The Chinese ambassador stressed that all measures must be taken to mitigate the severity of the humanitarian catastrophe, and a ceasefire must be declared as quickly as possible.