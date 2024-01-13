Gaza (Rafah)

Ambulances belonging to the North Sinai Ambulance Facility transported 36 injured people and their Palestinian companions for treatment in Egyptian hospitals via the Rafah land crossing. Medical sources at the North Sinai Health Directorate announced yesterday that hospitals received 19 Palestinians with various injuries and 17 companions, where they are being provided with the necessary medical care.

A security source said that coordination had been made to receive 110 foreign passport holders scheduled to be received and to complete their entry procedures into Egypt through the competent authorities at the crossing.

The Rafah Crossing Administration reported that the injured are being transported by Egyptian ambulances to the hospitals where they are scheduled to receive service, after they are transported by ambulances belonging to the Palestinian Red Crescent, and they arrive at the Rafah Crossing, and each case is accompanied by a companion.

A group of foreigners residing in the Gaza Strip returning to their country were received, and aid and fuel trucks were sent on their way to Gaza. During the past hours, the Rafah land crossing witnessed the movement of 397 people between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, in addition to the entry of a new batch of relief and humanitarian aid trucks. A source said that 31 people left Egyptian territory for the Gaza Strip, including Palestinians and foreigners from international organizations.