Venezuela and China took another step in strengthening their relations. Xi Jinping assured that Beijing and Caracas moved to a strategic partnership “all-proof and all-weather.”

In addition to these statements, both countries – clearly opposed to the United States – signed 31 agreements, the details and scope of which are currently unknown. It was also not known if there will be a new loan for Venezuela, which has a debt with that country of about 15 billion dollars.

Maduro made the announcement in the middle of the meeting of the China-Venezuela Mixed Commission. He called attention to the fact that he called “for all Chinese companies to work in Venezuela, which has the first reserve of gold, diamonds and iron in the world.”

For some analysts, The country has been handed over to the Chinese once again, especially because it is not known at the moment what the signed agreements contain..

For the consulting firm, Eurasia Group, “Beijing is likely to remain cautious when it comes to offering new financial aid. Venezuela still owes China about US$15 billion in previous oil-backed loans and has proven to be a very poor partner.” reliable. This suggests that Maduro will continue to face financial constraints and adverse economic conditions that weigh on his popular support.”

For Mariano de Alba, senior advisor at Crisis Group, this sharp advance by China is a message from Maduro to the US saying that he has a “plan B” in the face of the Joe Biden administration’s refusal to relax sanctions.

It is a gain, a victory for the Maduro government, but I also perceive that there is talk of many projects, many intentions.

“It is a gain, a victory for the Maduro government, but I also perceive that there is talk of many projects, many intentions, but the information that has emerged so far speaks very little of figures, numbers of investment amounts,” comments de Alba. at TIME.

For de Alba, another aspect to look at is that no oil projects were announced, so although there is a “victory” “it seems that Venezuela is returning without a great commitment from China to grant new financing.”

Another of the announcements that Maduro made is that It is expected that the alliance on space issues will soon be able to send a space mission in which Venezuelans participate.

ANA MARÍA RODRÍGUEZ BRAZÓN

TIME CORRESPONDENT

CARACAS